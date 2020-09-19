Hunter Fouche had a pair of touchdown catches from senior quarterback Christian Charles as Chestatee lost to Union County 39-19 on Friday in Blairsville. Up next, the War Eagles (0-2) visit West Hall on Friday.
High school football: Chestatee falls to Union County 39-19
War Eagles move to 0-2 on the season
