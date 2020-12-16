High school basketball: Lanierland brackets updated for three-day event at Gainesville High

The Lanierland tournament has shifted to where all three days will now be played at Gainesville High but no fans will be allowed to attend, in an ongoing effort locally to combat rising numbers of coronavirus cases.
The decision for the closed attendance and move to Gainesville High was announced Tuesday in a unified statement by Gainesville High, Hall County schools and Lakeview Academy.
Live streaming of the tournament Dec. 28-30 will be available online through the National Federation of State High Schools Association website, along with local radio coverage.
Here's a link to the updated brackets.