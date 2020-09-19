By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
HALFTIME: Flowery Branch leads Gainesville 14-7
09192020 FOOTBALL 5.jpg
Flowery Branch quarterback David Renard drops back to throw a pass Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, during the first half of their game with Gainesville High at The Branch. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Flowery Branch football team holds a 14-7 lead over Gainesville halfway through the teams' Friday night matchup at Flowery Branch High School. 

David Renard has led the Falcons offense, going 9 for 12 for 189 yards, with touchdown throws to Baxley O'Brien and Connor Larson.

Gainesville's Gionni Williams has completed 12 of 16 passes for 115 yards, and also has 68 yards and a touchdown on the ground. 

Flowery Branch got thing started with Renard's 23-yard pass to O'Brien halfway through the first quarter. Williams tied things up with a 20-yard touchdown run in the second, but the Falcons reclaimed the lead right before halftime on a laser of a touchdown throw from Renard to Larson. 

Gainesville will receive the second-half kickoff. 

 

