High school football: Cherokee Bluff jumps to big lead, takes down Chestatee 49-14

Through just two games, Cherokee Bluff has asserted itself as one of the top programs in Hall County. On Friday, Jayquan Smith ran for three touchdowns as the Bears (2-0) rolled to a 49-14 win against Chestatee on Friday in Gainesville.

To open the season in Week 1, Cherokee Bluff topped Johnson 44-0.

On Friday, the Bears were equally as dominating, jumping to a 42-0 lead in the third quarter. Smith's second scoring run came from the 2-yard line midway through the second quarter, pushing their lead to 28-0. In the third quarter, Smith outran the entire War Eagles defense with a 44-yard scoring run.

Cherokee Bluff set the stage for the win by going it on a fourth-and-8 late in the first quarter. Jaylon Justice came through with a 15-yard reception from junior quarterback Sebastian Irons to move the chains. Just three plays later, Shad Dabney, a Kansas University commit, ran it in for an 11-yard touchdown.

In the first half, Cherokee Bluff had 256 yards of offense.

Linebacker Eric Gohman had a blocked punt for the Bears in the second quarter and returned it for a touchdown.

For Chestatee, quarterback Luke Bornhorst scored on a 55-yard run in the third quarter. The War Eagles' backup also threw for a 34-yard scoring touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Up next, Chestatee will face Union County on Friday in Blairsville. After a bye, Cherokee Bluff will visit Georgia Military College on September 25 in Milledgeville.