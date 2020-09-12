By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football: Cherokee Bluff jumps to big lead, takes down Chestatee 49-14
Jayquan Smith had three rushing scores for the Bears
Cherokee Bluff's Will Harkins recovers a Johnson High fumble Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, during the first half for the Bears win at Cherokee Bluff High. - photo by Scott Rogers

Through just two games, Cherokee Bluff has asserted itself as one of the top programs in Hall County. On Friday, Jayquan Smith ran for three touchdowns as the Bears (2-0) rolled to a 49-14 win against Chestatee on Friday in Gainesville. 

To open the season in Week 1, Cherokee Bluff topped Johnson 44-0. 

On Friday, the Bears were equally as dominating, jumping to a 42-0 lead in the third quarter. Smith's second scoring run came from the 2-yard line midway through the second quarter, pushing their lead to 28-0. In the third quarter, Smith outran the entire War Eagles defense with a 44-yard scoring run. 

Cherokee Bluff set the stage for the win by going it on a fourth-and-8 late in the first quarter. Jaylon Justice came through with a 15-yard reception from junior quarterback Sebastian Irons to move the chains. Just three plays later, Shad Dabney, a Kansas University commit, ran it in for an 11-yard touchdown. 

In the first half, Cherokee Bluff had 256 yards of offense. 

Linebacker Eric Gohman had a blocked punt for the Bears in the second quarter and returned it for a touchdown. 

For Chestatee, quarterback Luke Bornhorst scored on a 55-yard run in the third quarter. The War Eagles' backup also threw for a 34-yard scoring touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Up next, Chestatee will face Union County on Friday in Blairsville. After a bye, Cherokee Bluff will visit Georgia Military College on September 25 in Milledgeville. 

