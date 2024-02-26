Gainesville High graduate Cris Carpenter honored to now be part of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Gainesville High graduate and head baseball coach Cris Carpenter was inducted Saturday into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in Macon. Pictured from left, his son Sam Carpenter, daughter Margaret Carpenter, wife Jane Carpenter, Cris Carpenter, daughter and son-in-law Liza and Ray Collison. Photo courtesy Jane Carpenter For The Times Former Red Elephants All-State selection in three sports went on to big-league pitching career for nine seasons Friends to Follow social media