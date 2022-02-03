Gainesville High announces next class of athletes, coach and team to earn Athletics Hall of Fame induction

Roberts and Martin are generally considered two of the best all-around athletes in Gainesville High history.



During his career, Roberts was part of the Red Elephants’ first state-championship baseball program and won a high jump state title, both in 1949. He was also a vital part of state runner-up programs in football (1947) and baseball (1947 and 1948).

After high school, Roberts was an All-SEC pitcher and also played running back at the University of Georgia.

Roberts died in 2016 at 86.

Martin, a 1960 graduate of Gainesville, was an All-State athlete in football and baseball, while guiding the Red Elephants’ basketball program on state final runs his junior and senior season.

In college, Martin, who was known as the ‘Jolly Giant’ starred at tight end with his high school teammate Billy Lothridge for Georgia Tech.

Martin played in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings, in addition to the Kansas City Chiefs during its days in the AFL.

Martin died in 2018 at 75.

Meanwhile, Barrett was one of the best ever in golf for the Red Elephants.

When she carded a 68 at the state championship meet in 2001, Barrett became the first golfer — male or female — in state history to win four state titles. After high school, Barrett went on to a strong career at Auburn, where she was SEC Freshman of the Year in 2002.

Today, Peebles resides in Gainesville with her family.

Hudson was the catalyst to Gainesville’s 30-0 basketball program in 1993-94, and also its first-ever state championship.

During her career, Hudson was an All-American, All-State and Miss Georgia Basketball selection. In college, Hudson was a four-year starter and three-year captain at Florida.

As baseball coach from 1989-2008, Vickery carved out a dynasty with five state championships (1996, 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2002) and won 470 games and 13 region titles with the Red Elephants.

Vickery was also athletics director for Gainesville from 2000-2015, during a period when it won state titles in football, boys soccer, boys golf, girls basketball and girls golf.

Today, Vickery remains on staff at the school and resides in Hall County.

The Red Elephants’ basketball programs in 1983 and 1984 were led by Patrick Hamilton and Cris Carpenter, among many other star athletes.

Both Hamilton and Carpenter have already earned individual induction into the school’s Hall of Fame.

To be eligible for induction, athletes most have graduated at least 10 years ago from Gainesville High, or EE Butler and Fair Street schools (which were open before desegregation).

Tickets to the Hall of Fame are $125 per person or $800 for a table.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go online to www.gainesvilleathleticclub.com.