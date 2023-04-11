By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school golf: Lakeview Academy boys claim district title at Achasta
LakeviewGolf.jpg
The Lakeview Academy boys golf team captured the GIAA District 3-3A/4A championship on April 10, 2023 at Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega. Photo courtesy Tyler Sanders

Paced by a low-medallist finish by Chandler Lovell of 2-over-par (74), the Lakeview Academy boys earned first place in the GIAA District 4-AAA/AAAA championship at Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega. 

The four-best scores for the Lions came out to be 316, which was 11 strokes ahead of second-place George Walton Academy. 

Tanner Stephens and Carter Kontur each carded an 18-hole total of 78. 

Up next, Lakeview Academy will take part in the GIAA state championship on April 24 at Glen Arven Country Club in Thomasville. 

Friends to Follow social media