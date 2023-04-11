High school golf: Lakeview Academy boys claim district title at Achasta

Paced by a low-medallist finish by Chandler Lovell of 2-over-par (74), the Lakeview Academy boys earned first place in the GIAA District 4-AAA/AAAA championship at Achasta Golf Club in Dahlonega.
The four-best scores for the Lions came out to be 316, which was 11 strokes ahead of second-place George Walton Academy.
Tanner Stephens and Carter Kontur each carded an 18-hole total of 78.
Up next, Lakeview Academy will take part in the GIAA state championship on April 24 at Glen Arven Country Club in Thomasville.