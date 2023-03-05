High school golf: Lakeview Academy boys claim title at Valhalla Cup

Lakeview Academy's Chandler Lovell carded a 70 and Carter Kontur added a 73 to claim the team title at the Valhalla Cup on Saturday at Chimney Oaks Golf Club in Homer.
Also for the Lions, Tanner Stephens shot a 76, while Henry Stewart ended his round with a 79.
Playing a Stableford points format, the Lions finished with 147 points. Cherokee Bluff placed second (140), while Madison County was third (130).
Up next, Lakeview Academy will compete in the Raider Invitational at Apple Valley Golf Club in Clarkesville.