Hall County Golf Championships: Gainesville boys, North Hall girls repeat at Chattahoochee

The final round of the Hall County golf championships featured a strong finish by the Gainesville boys and North Hall girls to take team titles, along with a marvelous two-day showing for an 18-hole total of 4-under-par 68 by Lakeview Academy junior Tanner Stephens.

However, one of the most impressive efforts was likely by Cherokee Bluff’s Alisa Pressley, who won with a final-round 39, after a knee injury during the first round Monday at Chattahoochee.

Playing well from the beginning, Pressley said her knee started to become a problem, making it hard to walk or line up putts.

It certainly made playing the final nine holes questionable, after a 43 on the first nine holes.

However, she buckled down and avoided any major mistakes to win by four shots over first-round leader MaKayla Jones of North Hall.

A sophomore, Pressley is now the back-to-back Hall County champion.

“The key was being level-headed,” Pressley said. “I flew with the bad shots and worked with the good shots.”