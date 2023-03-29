Gainesville's Tommy Aaron honored during celebration at Chattahoochee to mark 50 years since winning 1973 Masters

Tuesday’s celebration was a night that Gainesville’s Tommy Aaron said he’ll never forget.



Starting in the early evening, supporters gathered to commemorate it being 50 years since his thrilling come-from-behind win at the 1973 Masters.

The 86-year-old was able to share many laughs and relive countless stories over drinks with those who are closest to him, some who actually attended the Masters that Aaron won.

Then, Aaron was able to show his witty humor and pinpoint ability to remember pivotal moments of his humble golf beginnings on the former nine-hole course, which is where Longwood Park now stands.

There were also several re-recorded video messages, including one from his longtime friend and six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus, that were shown to the approximately 100-200 people in attendance for the festivities at the Chattahoochee Golf Club Grill.

Aaron also received video messages of support from Billy Payne, the former chairman of Augusta National, along with another from Governor Brian Kemp.

Once his time at the microphone came to a close, Aaron made it abundantly clear that the kind gestures were profoundly appreciated.

“This has been a special night that will remain way up there in my memory bank,” Aaron said.