Fifty years for Tommy Aaron: In 1973, Gainesville's golfing great roared back to win the Masters

With Aaron’s local popularity, it was a robust contingent of fans 50 years ago from Gainesville who were able to scoop up Masters badges and make the 125-mile trip down to Augusta for the thrilling action at Augusta National.



And, they’re sure glad they did.

Aaron’s win as the second Georgian to win the Masters brought a lot of positive spotlight to Gainesville.

However, it was the process of Aaron finding his way to victory that those who made the trip remember most, even after so many years have passed.

With every shot Aaron made, there were rows of fans from Gainesville lining the fairway or wrapped around the greens to watch his putts on the notoriously-tricky slopes.

“The whole time, Tommy was cool as a cucumber,” said his lifelong friend from Gainesville, Bradley Lawson, who was in the gallery to watch Aaron win it in Augusta.

The 1973 Masters was one that went down to the wire and a day later than normal, due to the second round getting washed out.

Aaron had already capped a splendid round of 4-under par (68) on the final day, but waited calmly in Butler Cabin to see if his nearest competitor on the final two holes, Snead, would be able to force a playoff (which was 18 holes in those days) or win the tournament outright.

The television coverage was split between showing Aaron’s face in the clubhouse and Snead as he played the final hole.

With Aaron leading by one shot as Snead played No. 18, the three-time Ryder Cup team member had a downhill putt for birdie from roughly 25 feet that rolled just by the cup.

And just like that, Aaron’s life had completely changed for the better.

Thanks in large part to three-straight birdies to open his final round, Aaron went from a successful PGA player to a household name for fans around the world.

And much of his incentive was to represent his family well, along with bringing the win home to the copious fans from Gainesville: many in attendance, but far more cheering vigorously in front of the television at home.

“It means so much to have your name of that Masters trophy with all those great players,” Aaron said. “I’ll always be a Masters champion.”

Back then, Aaron didn’t covet the Masters for the money.

His cut was $30,000 for winning in 1973 (roughly equivalent to $200,000, in 2023, when factoring in inflation), compared to the $2.7 million Scottie Scheffler got for winning last year at Augusta.

Aaron’s biggest prize came when he was adorned with the green jacket by the previous year’s winner, Jack Nicklaus, who shot a final-round 6-under par in 1973 and holds the record with six Masters championships.

When the time came to get his green jacket, Aaron was confident but also a bit relieved.

After four days of battling the best field of players from all over the world, the intentionally-challenging course conditions of Augusta National and fickle weather conditions that forced one of only five Masters tournament to wrap up on Monday, Aaron was No. 1 that year at the Masters.

Once Aaron was wearing the green jacket in Butler Cabin, smiling from ear to ear, he summed it up quite well with one off-the-cuff remark.

“Green looks pretty good on me, doesn’t it?” Aaron said for all the fans on TV.