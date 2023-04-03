Fifty years for Tommy Aaron: In 1973, Gainesville's golfing great roared back to win the Masters

Fifty years later, Tommy Aaron can still recall the details of his crowning professional achievement and the day that he put Gainesville on the map for golf.
Cool to start the day but seasonably warm by the afternoon of the rare Monday final round of the Masters on April 9, 1973, it’s the exact moment that the already-successful PGA professional with a tall and slender physique, era-popular sideburns and a head-full of curly dark hair surged back from four shots down to win the biggest tournament of them all.
With his win, Aaron became the second of three native Georgians — joining Claude Harmon (1948) and Larry Mize (1987) — to win the Masters.
Now 86 and still blessed with the ability to play golf on a regular basis, the Gainesville High graduate can still remember with precision all the ups and downs that went into that final round, where he roared back for a one-stroke win over another formidable player on the Tour, J.C. Snead.
Making the moment much more special, the Masters champion had his parents, Charlie and Helen, on hand for the occasion.
Aaron’s wife, Jimmye, was at home recovering in Gainesville from a series of surgeries, while both sides of their families were helping to look after their two young children: 10-year-old daughter Lynn and Tom, who was 4.
“As I reflect back now on winning the Masters, it means more and more to me,” said Aaron, who still resides in Gainesville.
With Aaron’s local popularity, it was a robust contingent of fans 50 years ago from Gainesville who were able to scoop up Masters badges and make the 125-mile trip down to Augusta for the thrilling action at Augusta National.
And, they’re sure glad they did.
Aaron’s win as the second Georgian to win the Masters brought a lot of positive spotlight to Gainesville.
However, it was the process of Aaron finding his way to victory that those who made the trip remember most, even after so many years have passed.
With every shot Aaron made, there were rows of fans from Gainesville lining the fairway or wrapped around the greens to watch his putts on the notoriously-tricky slopes.
“The whole time, Tommy was cool as a cucumber,” said his lifelong friend from Gainesville, Bradley Lawson, who was in the gallery to watch Aaron win it in Augusta.
The 1973 Masters was one that went down to the wire and a day later than normal, due to the second round getting washed out.
Aaron had already capped a splendid round of 4-under par (68) on the final day, but waited calmly in Butler Cabin to see if his nearest competitor on the final two holes, Snead, would be able to force a playoff (which was 18 holes in those days) or win the tournament outright.
The television coverage was split between showing Aaron’s face in the clubhouse and Snead as he played the final hole.
With Aaron leading by one shot as Snead played No. 18, the three-time Ryder Cup team member had a downhill putt for birdie from roughly 25 feet that rolled just by the cup.
And just like that, Aaron’s life had completely changed for the better.
Thanks in large part to three-straight birdies to open his final round, Aaron went from a successful PGA player to a household name for fans around the world.
And much of his incentive was to represent his family well, along with bringing the win home to the copious fans from Gainesville: many in attendance, but far more cheering vigorously in front of the television at home.
“It means so much to have your name of that Masters trophy with all those great players,” Aaron said. “I’ll always be a Masters champion.”
Back then, Aaron didn’t covet the Masters for the money.
His cut was $30,000 for winning in 1973 (roughly equivalent to $200,000, in 2023, when factoring in inflation), compared to the $2.7 million Scottie Scheffler got for winning last year at Augusta.
Aaron’s biggest prize came when he was adorned with the green jacket by the previous year’s winner, Jack Nicklaus, who shot a final-round 6-under par in 1973 and holds the record with six Masters championships.
When the time came to get his green jacket, Aaron was confident but also a bit relieved.
After four days of battling the best field of players from all over the world, the intentionally-challenging course conditions of Augusta National and fickle weather conditions that forced one of only five Masters tournament to wrap up on Monday, Aaron was No. 1 that year at the Masters.
Once Aaron was wearing the green jacket in Butler Cabin, smiling from ear to ear, he summed it up quite well with one off-the-cuff remark.
“Green looks pretty good on me, doesn’t it?” Aaron said for all the fans on TV.