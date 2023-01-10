Where to pick up your UGA commemorative pages in Hall County

The Georgia Bulldogs are two-time national champions!

You can celebrate the victory by picking up championship pages from the Atlanta Journal Constitution printed at The Times, 345 Green St. NW.

There will be three separate editions available. Two are “Field Editions” and will be $3 each. The special edition will be available for $8. Only cash is accepted.

The editions will be sold in the lobby of The Times from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The AJC contracts with The Times for all of its printing needs, a partnership that was formed in 2021.