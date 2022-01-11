MURPHY: Georgia's championship comes after decades of longing for greatness

People can stop making flippant remarks about Georgia’s teams in 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017 that had a chance but (for one reason or another) couldn’t get it across the finish line and win the championship.



In 2021, there was no doubt about it.

Georgia was the best in the land.

And it was a former player turned Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart who made it all possible.

In six seasons, Smart has now won one national title, twice played in the championship and made the college football playoffs twice.

I’d say he knows what he’s doing and will be in Athens for a very long time.

That confidence in the leadership was not always so sound.

For many years, through Ray Goff, Jim Donnan and the tail-end of the Mark Richt years as Bulldogs’ coach, I was really starting to wonder if it would ever happen again.

Losing the national championship in 2017 didn’t hit me particularly hard.

Frankly, that squad had overachieved and had given Alabama all it could handle in Atlanta, which was pretty remarkable, to me.

However, I always wanted to see Georgia’s players on the field when the confetti rained down on top of the national champions.

Rallying behind a former walk-on Bennett at quarterback, but spearheaded by a relentless defense with about six (possibly more) players who will be drafted high in April’s NFL Draft, the Bulldogs finally got it done Monday in Indianapolis.

It felt just as remarkable as I thought it would.

The albatross directly tied with the championship drought for Georgia football — which spanned nine separate presidential terms in office — is now a thing of the past.

Even Georgia Tech fans should take a day to be happy for the state’s top college football program — which is also perennially one of the best at recruiting the top talent nationally.

There was really no rhyme or reason as to why I took a liking to Georgia football.

I think it had a lot to do with the big crowds at Sanford Stadium.

From a young age, I knew I wanted to attend the University of Georgia.

My family had very little interest in sports.

My lack of athletic prowess — particularly my pride and joy of playing baseball, made it abundantly clear that I would never get to suit up for the Bulldogs, and that was completely fine with me.

Actually, I preferred getting to watch the games on TV or in the stands at Sanford Stadium.

Those wide-eyed memories watching football on TV were probably the main reason I shifted my sports allegiance to football and followed baseball less and less as I got older.

My memories today of that 1988 Georgia football season are scarce, except for some of the names of its stars, including running backs Rodney Hampton, Tim Worley and quarterback Greg Talley.

On defense, it was linebacker Mo Lewis’ name that still sticks out.

And the Bulldogs had a defensive lineman Bill Goldberg, who went to have a fantastic career in wrestling.

However, the one thing most Georgia fans remember about that 1988 season was it was the final one under the legend Vince Dooley, who was carried off the field after a win in the Gator Bowl over Michigan State.

Now 89, Dooley is still a sharp storyteller and one of the best college football ambassadors.

It was touching to see Dooley and Smart be able to share a moment on the field after the game Monday night.

They’re a perfect symbol of what’s great about Georgia football: past and present.

But this title belongs to the players and will be celebrated by too many fans to count for a long time to come.

Bill Murphy is sports editor of The Times. He can be reached at bmurphy@gainesvilletimes.com.