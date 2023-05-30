Youth football: North Georgia Raiders 10-and-under program claims championships

The North Georgia Raiders 10-and-under team capped its season with championships in the G7 passing and linemen challenge league on Saturday.
The football club with players primarily from Hall County finished the season with a combined 23-0 mark between linemen challenges and passing leagues.
In the championship, the North Georgia Raiders beat the Dacula Falcons 22-12 and Cornerstone Warriors, out of Dallas, Texas, 16-15.
Raiders athlete Kyreem Carruth was named the B2C (Born to compete) player of the game in their age division.
In August, the North Georgia Raiders open their next tackle-football season.