Youth football: North Georgia Raiders 10-and-under program claims championships
The North Georgia Raiders 10-and-under football program with players from Hall County won national championships Saturday. Photo by Cindy Greene For The Times

The North Georgia Raiders 10-and-under team capped its season with championships in the G7 passing and linemen challenge league on Saturday. 

The football club with players primarily from Hall County finished the season with a combined 23-0 mark between linemen challenges and passing leagues. 

In the championship, the North Georgia Raiders beat the Dacula Falcons 22-12 and Cornerstone Warriors, out of Dallas, Texas, 16-15. 

Raiders athlete Kyreem Carruth was named the B2C (Born to compete) player of the game in their age division. 

In August, the North Georgia Raiders open their next tackle-football season. 

