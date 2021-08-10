Top-notch football talent across the board: Here's a look at Hall County's top 5 on offense and defense, best newcomers in 2021

There’s no shortage of starpower on the football field in Hall County in 2021.



Every year, our county and its 11 high school programs, turn out plentiful talent that goes on to play in college.

This season will be very much the same.

Programs across Hall will have players who have already started and been productive for two — and in some cases — three years now.

This week, every program in Hall County will be suiting up for preseason games. In the case of North Hall, it will be playing a second exhibition contest.

Here’s a look at the top returning offensive and defensive players for 2021.

Also, here’s a look at the Top 5 newcomers.

Next week, The Times will print its Football Preview Edition.



