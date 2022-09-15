PREVIEW: Cherokee Bluff, Chestatee prepping for crucial contest in Region 8-4A

While Cherokee Bluff and Chestatee are different football teams in a lot of ways, the situation the two teams are in coming into their Region 8-4A clash Friday night at Yonah Field is quite similar.



Both the Bears (1-2, 1-0) and War Eagles (1-2, 1-0) dropped their only two non-region games to start the season, but got off to a good start in region play with a win last week.

That could make Friday’s game particularly pivotal, with the winner putting itself into a very strong position as the lengthy region schedule, and the regular season as a whole, inching closer to its midpoint.

“Momentum is a funny thing in this sport as the season progresses,” Cherokee Bluff coach Tommy Jones said. “I think both of us have some young players and have some new starters on each side. We’re still in the process of figuring out who we are identity-wise. Another big step to evaluating that will be on Friday.”

However, one other thing Jones and Chestatee coach Shaun Conley also want their teams to share in common is to not be so focused on what is down the road as to overlook what is immediately in front of them.

“It is a big game,” Conley said. “But I tell everyone this, … and I know it sounds cliché and all of that, but this game is important to Chestatee because it’s the next one. There are so many things that can happen in our region with eight games, and certainly, this game has importance. But I don’t see it as any more important than (any other).

“If we win, obviously we’ll be in good shape. But if we can’t win, it’s not going to be the end of the season for us. We just approach it (as) the most important game because it’s the next one. We can’t afford to look past (the next game). There are just so many things that can happen in high school before Friday night.”