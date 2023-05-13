PHOTOS: Reloaded Gainesville gives glimpse into 2023 with spring football scrimmage at City Park Stadium

On Friday, Gainesville’s reloaded football program took to the field for its intrasquad scrimmage at City Park Stadium.

And after going 14-1 last season and finishing as Class 6A state runner-up, the Red Elephants appear equipped to make things look interesting in 2023.

During the spring, Gainesville added another huge piece to its already-impressive offensive unit.

Rising senior running back Gavin Hall, who rushed for more than 2,500 yards and posted more than 4,000 yards of offense in 2022 at Hebron Christian, is in position to earn the starting job after enrolling to play for the Red Elephants.

Before moving to Gainesville, Hall was a quarterback, earning First-Team All-State honors in Class 3A last season.

The Red Elephants certainly have a big hole to fill in the backfield with Naim Cheeks (2,300 yards of offense) set to graduate and join JUCO powerhouse East Mississippi Community College.