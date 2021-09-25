No. 5 Flowery Branch battles on the road, falls to top-ranked Jefferson

BY ISAAC THOMAS
For The Times
Flowery Branch knew its region opener against top-ranked Jefferson was going to be a challenge.
So, after a 27-7 loss, the seventh-ranked Falcons (3-2, 0-1 Region 8-4A) are just looking ahead as they control their own destiny to once again earn the No. 2 seed to the playoffs out of Region 8-4A.
Flowery Branch senior quarterback David Renard gained 210 total yards and ran for one touchdown, but the Falcons struggled to find a rhythm offensively throughout the game.
The Falcons offense found the redzone twice in the first half, but failed to put up points on the board in what ended up being two momentum-shifting drives.
The biggest highlight offensively for Flowery Branch was their almost flawless two-minute drill to end the game, going 5 for 6 in the air for 75 total yards to leave Memorial Stadium with some points.
On the defensive side of the ball the defense managed to hold a high-power Dragons offense to 27 points.
“Our defense played lights out,” Falcons coach Ben Hall said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them, we just put them in a bad spot.”
After a bye, Flowery Branch visits North Oconee on Oct. 8 in Bogart.