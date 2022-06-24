Gainesville friends react to Deshaun Watson’s settlement of sexual misconduct lawsuits

Lahius Leverette, a childhood friend and former Gainesville High teammate of Deshaun Watson, maintains the Cleveland Brown quarterback did nothing wrong.

Watson recently settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits that had been filed by women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Leverette, who speaks or texts with Watson on a daily basis, questions why the women never went to the police.

“If Deshaun did something wrong, they (massage therapists) would have gone to the police right away,” said Leverette.

“I’m always checking in on him (Watson) to see how he’s holding up.”

Watson, who has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was playing for the Houston Texans, could still be suspended if the NFL determines he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.