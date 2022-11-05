By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
High school football scoreboard: Flowery Branch tops Heritage in season finale
Branch4.jpg
Flowery Branch's Myles Ivey (7) runs against St. Pius X on Aug. 26, 2022 in Flowery Branch. Photo by Paul Sasso MV Photo Concepts

Flowery Branch senior running back Myles Ivey had a stellar performance, carrying the ball 16 times for 140 yards and a touchdown in a 46-0 win against Heritage on Friday at Falcon Field.

The Falcons (3-7, 1-5 Region 8-5A) had touchdowns from six different players in the final game of the season. 

Flowery Branch quarterback Josh Oliver threw for 105 yards two touchdowns. 

Zion Buffington had 60 yards and a touchdown run for the Falcons. 

Senior linebacker Yolando Barrett had three sacks for Flowery Branch.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 52, LOGANVILLE CHRISTIAN 34: Lions senior Landon Hanes had 20 carries for 210 yards and four scores on Friday in Loganville. 

Hanes scored on runs of 25, 27, 2 and 7 yards for Lakeview Academy (6-4, 2-2).

Armand Long added a pair of touchdown runs for the Lions. 

EAST FORSYTH 28, NORTH HALL 21: Hunter Riley had touchdown runs of 52 and 76 yards for the Trojans (3-7, 3-5 Region 8-4A) on Friday in Gainesville. 

Riley finished the game with 177 yards on 10 attempts. 

In the third quarter, Trojans junior Ajay Jones had a 26-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Walker Davis. 

This year, Jones set the school record for receiving yards in a season (562). 

Tate Ruth finished with 15 carries for 57 yards for the Trojans. 

Friday’s games

North Oconee 42, Cherokee Bluff 7

Walnut Grove 35, Chestatee 14

Madison County 42, East Hall 7

Flowery Branch 46, Heritage 0

Gainesville 51, Jackson County 0

East Forsyth 28, North Hall 21

Lumpkin County 55, West Hall 7

Lakeview Academy 52, Loganville Christian 34

Cherokee Christian 21, Lanier Christian 7

