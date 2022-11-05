High school football scoreboard: Flowery Branch tops Heritage in season finale

Flowery Branch senior running back Myles Ivey had a stellar performance, carrying the ball 16 times for 140 yards and a touchdown in a 46-0 win against Heritage on Friday at Falcon Field.
The Falcons (3-7, 1-5 Region 8-5A) had touchdowns from six different players in the final game of the season.
Flowery Branch quarterback Josh Oliver threw for 105 yards two touchdowns.
Zion Buffington had 60 yards and a touchdown run for the Falcons.
Senior linebacker Yolando Barrett had three sacks for Flowery Branch.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 52, LOGANVILLE CHRISTIAN 34: Lions senior Landon Hanes had 20 carries for 210 yards and four scores on Friday in Loganville.
Hanes scored on runs of 25, 27, 2 and 7 yards for Lakeview Academy (6-4, 2-2).
Armand Long added a pair of touchdown runs for the Lions.
EAST FORSYTH 28, NORTH HALL 21: Hunter Riley had touchdown runs of 52 and 76 yards for the Trojans (3-7, 3-5 Region 8-4A) on Friday in Gainesville.
Riley finished the game with 177 yards on 10 attempts.
In the third quarter, Trojans junior Ajay Jones had a 26-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Walker Davis.
This year, Jones set the school record for receiving yards in a season (562).
Tate Ruth finished with 15 carries for 57 yards for the Trojans.
Friday’s games
North Oconee 42, Cherokee Bluff 7
Walnut Grove 35, Chestatee 14
Madison County 42, East Hall 7
Flowery Branch 46, Heritage 0
Gainesville 51, Jackson County 0
East Forsyth 28, North Hall 21
Lumpkin County 55, West Hall 7
Lakeview Academy 52, Loganville Christian 34
Cherokee Christian 21, Lanier Christian 7