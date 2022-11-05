High school football scoreboard: Flowery Branch tops Heritage in season finale

Flowery Branch senior running back Myles Ivey had a stellar performance, carrying the ball 16 times for 140 yards and a touchdown in a 46-0 win against Heritage on Friday at Falcon Field.

The Falcons (3-7, 1-5 Region 8-5A) had touchdowns from six different players in the final game of the season.

Flowery Branch quarterback Josh Oliver threw for 105 yards two touchdowns.

Zion Buffington had 60 yards and a touchdown run for the Falcons.

Senior linebacker Yolando Barrett had three sacks for Flowery Branch.