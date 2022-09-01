High school football: No. 7 Flowery Branch 'happy but not satisfied' with unbeaten record in non-region play

After coming out on top in a ‘track meet’ against Decatur (1-1) in Week 1 and a defensive battle against perennial powerhouse St. Pius X (1-1) in Week 2, this week’s matchup for the Falcons will not be any easier.



Next, up, Flowery Branch goes on the road to face Stephens County (1-1) on Friday at the Reservation in Toccoa, which is also a tough road environment.

Three of the four non-region opponents on the Falcons schedule were playoff programs in 2021. Even though Stephens County didn’t make the postseason last season, it’s traditionally one of the best programs in northeast Georgia.

This year, Tester sees a lot of similarities between his squad and Stephens County.

“Facing Stephens County is kind of like looking in the mirror,” said Tester. “They probably have a few more skill players than we have.”

Flowery Branch’s coach has seen plenty to be pleased about on both sides of the ball, so far, with another tough non-region game against Class 7A Lambert (2-0) on Sept. 16.

Falcons senior running backs Malik Dryden and Myles Ivey have drawn plenty of positive attention after combining for 550 yards through the first two games, 400 of those yards against Decatur.

And senior quarterback Brody Jordan has proved to be a strong leader in his first year as a starter as the position.

However, the defense has been equally as productive for Flowery Branch.

Against St. Pius X, Jordan Elder forced a pair of fumbles, while linebackers Christian Mendoza, Frankie Perez and Cam Haynes continue to do their job at a high level, Tester said.

In addition, senior kicker Marco Velazquez has not gone unnoticed.

In Week 1, he provided the go-ahead field goal late against Decatur.

Last week he was even better: connecting on a successful onside-kick attempt to start the game against St. Pius X, then hitting a 47-yard field goal later in the first half.

To get the third win of the season, Flowery Branch will have to earn its points against a stout defense for Stephens County that, in a loss, held the potent offense from Rabun County to just 14 points in Week 2.

“Stephens County is definitely an opponent we respect,” Tester said.

For the final slugfest of non-region play, Flowery Branch will go against an up-and-coming Lambert, which features quarterback James Tyre, who has thrown for 439 yards and five touchdowns in the first two games, along with running back Tommy Lafayette (227 yards, one TD).

Still, Tester remains resolute in the fact that his players can compartmentalize playing one game at a time.

“The kids in our program are used to being battle tested,” Tester said. “They know they’ll have to work hard every week. We’re not going to blow anyone out.”

Another good sign for the Falcons is their way of dealing with adversity so far in 2022.

Against Decatur, Flowery Branch was able to overcome a number of miscues, and while the Falcons gave up some plays against St. Pius X, they were able to come away with five turnovers.

And once non-region play is complete, the Falcons should have a good sense of where they stand going into a super-tough Region 8-5A.