High school football: Lakeview Academy topples Riverside Prep in league play

ISAAC THOMAS

For The Times

A three-touchdown second half by senior running back Landon Hanes propelled Lakeview Academy to a 44-6 win against Riverside Prep on Friday.

The Lions (5-3, 1-1 GIAA Region 3-3A) picked up their first regional win of the year to remain right in the thick of the playoff picture.

While Lakeview Academy only led 7-6 at halftime, the two-way talent Hanes and sophomore Armond Long Jr. shifted the momentum in the Lions’ favor and they never looked back.

Hanes, the strong senior power back only needed 16 carries to tally 191 yard and four touchdowns.