High school football: Lakeview Academy topples Riverside Prep in league play

ISAAC THOMAS
For The Times
A three-touchdown second half by senior running back Landon Hanes propelled Lakeview Academy to a 44-6 win against Riverside Prep on Friday.
The Lions (5-3, 1-1 GIAA Region 3-3A) picked up their first regional win of the year to remain right in the thick of the playoff picture.
While Lakeview Academy only led 7-6 at halftime, the two-way talent Hanes and sophomore Armond Long Jr. shifted the momentum in the Lions’ favor and they never looked back.
Hanes, the strong senior power back only needed 16 carries to tally 191 yard and four touchdowns.
He also forced a fumble and had one fumble recovery on defense.
His counterpart, the sophomore speedster Long, added 79 yards of offense and one touchdown, while also grabbing an interception early in the first half.
Even after having a career game, Hanes still gave props to the other half of this Lions dynamic duo.
“When I need a break, Armond can always get me and he gets yards almost every time,” Hanes said. “He is moving the ball and giving me a break, so I like it.”
Lakeview Academy recovered three fumbles and with two interceptions in the second half as they continued to add to their lead.
Late in the third quarter, after Hanes recovered a fumble on defense, he immediately ran the ball 50 yards for a score.
“We just talked about playing hard and not making mistakes. I think we were just kind of keyed up too much in the first half and made some mistakes” Lions coach Lee Shaw said. “They played well in the first half with great effort, and our guys just matched it and took over in the second half.”
Up next, Lakeview Academy visits George Walton Academy on Oct. 28.
Riverside Prep hosts Loganville Christian on Oct. 28.
Friday’s games
Gainesville 34, Shiloh 7
Cherokee Bluff 34, East Hall 20
Cedar Shoals 46, Chestatee 39
Druid Hills 56, Johnson 15
Lakeview Academy 44, Riverside Prep 6
Lanier Christian 40, King’s Ridge Christian 13
Pickens 29, West Hall 7
BYE: North Hall and Flowery Branch