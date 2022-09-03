High school football: Gainesville puts on a rally to take down Monroe Area

BY ISAAC THOMAS
For The Times
Gainesville survived heavy storms and a few mistakes to come away with a 23-13 win over Monroe Area on Friday night at the Purple Pit in Monroe.
The Red Elephants (3-0) trailed 13-3 with just under 30 seconds left in the first half, when some special teams heroics sparked a fire under them for the second straight week.
Last week, it was a 76-yard Zyrion Harrison return of a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half of a win over Mountain View.
This Friday, after muffing the kickoff return, senior Darius Cannon scooped the loose ball and turned on the jets, racing the ball to the Hurricanes 5-yard line.
Junior quarterback Baxter Wright ended the half going into the end zone untouched on a zone read on the second play of the drive. Wright finished the game 9 of 13 in the air for 113 yards.
“Our kickoff return team has been really close to getting some big returns this year,” Gainesville coach Josh Niblett said. “They kicked to us deep and we had an opportunity to hit an alley. That was a big, big score for us.”
Gainesville never looked back after that by shutting out Monroe Area in the second half.
Midway through the third quarter, the Red Elephants offense found its spark, finishing off an 80-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown grab by junior tight end Sky Niblett to take the lead.
“The three keys tonight were No. 1, we had to play together. No. 2, we had to play to our standard. And No. 3, we had to play hard,” the elder Niblett said. “If you play hard, you’re always going to have a chance.”
Gainesville didn’t have their best stuff offensively, committing eight holding penalties as they tried to fend off the Purple Hurricanes’ big defense.
“Right now, we are a program that is continuing to learn how to win, and do it the right way,” Niblett said. “And if you want to win championships, sometimes you’re not going to have your best stuff but you got to find a way to win, and our guys did that.”
Up next, Gainesville hosts Clarke Central on Friday at City Park Stadium.
Thursday’s score
Stratford Academy 42, Riverside Military 22
Friday’s scores
East Hall 14, Johnson 13
Dawson County 30, North Hall 13
Gainesville 23, Monroe Area 13
White County 34, Chestatee 7
St. Anne-Pacelli 51, Lakeview Academy 14
Stephens County 27, Flowery Branch 11
East Jackson 26, West Hall 0
BYE: Cherokee Bluff, Lanier Christian