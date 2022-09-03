High school football: Gainesville puts on a rally to take down Monroe Area

BY ISAAC THOMAS

For The Times

Gainesville survived heavy storms and a few mistakes to come away with a 23-13 win over Monroe Area on Friday night at the Purple Pit in Monroe.



The Red Elephants (3-0) trailed 13-3 with just under 30 seconds left in the first half, when some special teams heroics sparked a fire under them for the second straight week.

Last week, it was a 76-yard Zyrion Harrison return of a blocked field goal for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half of a win over Mountain View.

This Friday, after muffing the kickoff return, senior Darius Cannon scooped the loose ball and turned on the jets, racing the ball to the Hurricanes 5-yard line.

Junior quarterback Baxter Wright ended the half going into the end zone untouched on a zone read on the second play of the drive. Wright finished the game 9 of 13 in the air for 113 yards.

“Our kickoff return team has been really close to getting some big returns this year,” Gainesville coach Josh Niblett said. “They kicked to us deep and we had an opportunity to hit an alley. That was a big, big score for us.”