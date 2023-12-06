High school football: Flowery Branch's Sedwick takes top prize in Times Football Pick 'Em Flowery Branch's Jack Sedwick, left, is given the key to his club cart by Ken Butler, owner of All Pro Carts, on Dec. 6, 2023 in Lawrenceville. Sedwick, a career educator, won The Times Football Pick 'Em Contest where participants picked the weekly winners of high school football games involving programs in Hall County. Photo by Bill Murphy Winner is career educator who spent most of his years teaching at Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville Friends to Follow social media