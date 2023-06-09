High school football: Clemson commit Champ Thompson eager to show what he can do for Gainesville High in 2023

For Champ Thompson, the decision was simple.
With his college football future already secured by a pledge to Clemson University, the 280-pound defensive tackle only has one thing left to do at the high school level: win a state championship.
And since moving to Gainesville from Meadowcreek High during the spring semester, he hasn’t looked back.
“At the end of the day, I had to do what’s best for me,” said Thompson, who is rated the No. 55 prospect in the state by 247sports.com.
Certainly, the addition of Thompson makes the 2022 state runner-up in Class 6A an even stronger contender for the state championship this season.
And Thompson is very direct with his skill set.
“I play violent, tenacious and try to dominate anyone who is in front of me,” said Thompson, who also had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Auburn, among many others.
In addition to playing for a state championship in 2023, Thompson is enthusiastic about competing for second-year Red Elephants coach Josh Niblett.
And the new facilities were the icing on the cake for Thompson.
“(Gainesville) has the best facilities that I’ve ever seen,” said Thompson.
With Thompson, the Red Elephants now have no less than 16 players on their roster who are Division-I prospects.
“I’m very excited to be part of this group (at Gainesville),” said Thompson, who also played basketball and competed in track and field at Meadowcreek.
Starting in eighth grade, Thompson said he was garnering attention from major college programs.
A fast and physical lineman who plays with a lot of energy, Thompson has another strong season in 2022, recording 38 tackles (seven for a loss) for Meadowcreek.
Up front, Thompson will anchor a defensive line that is rich with returning talent, including Kadin Fossung, Julius Columbus and Brandon Bailey, among others.
Also on defense, the Red Elephants have added senior defensive back Zion Ferguson, who is committed to LSU.
And playing football at a high level runs in the family for Thompson.
His father, Michael, was an offensive tackle who played in 12 games for the Atlanta Falcons from 2000-2002.
On offense, the Red Elephants have added senior running back Gavin Hall, who was an All-State talent who rushed for 2,547 yards and threw for 1,759 yards as quarterback for Hebron Christian last season.
And at wide receiver, the Red Elephants have added Eric Hart, who had more than 500 yards last season for Mountain View.
The Red Elephants have a prolific returning nucleus of players on offense next season that is led by senior quarterback Baxter Wright (who topped 3,000 yards through the air in 2022), senior wide receiver Travien Watson and senior tight end Sky Niblett all coming back in 2023.
Gainesville will host Marist to open the season on Aug. 18 at City Park Stadium.