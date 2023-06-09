High school football: Clemson commit Champ Thompson eager to show what he can do for Gainesville High in 2023

For Champ Thompson, the decision was simple.

With his college football future already secured by a pledge to Clemson University, the 280-pound defensive tackle only has one thing left to do at the high school level: win a state championship.

And since moving to Gainesville from Meadowcreek High during the spring semester, he hasn’t looked back.

“At the end of the day, I had to do what’s best for me,” said Thompson, who is rated the No. 55 prospect in the state by 247sports.com.

Certainly, the addition of Thompson makes the 2022 state runner-up in Class 6A an even stronger contender for the state championship this season.

And Thompson is very direct with his skill set.

“I play violent, tenacious and try to dominate anyone who is in front of me,” said Thompson, who also had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Auburn, among many others.