High school football: Chestatee storms ahead in second half for big win against East Hall





By Isaac Thomas

For The Times

The Chestatee War Eagles began Region 8-4A play by making their Homecoming crowd proud in a 44-12 statement win over the East Hall Vikings on Friday night at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.

The War Eagles (1-2, 1-0) defense forced six turnovers in the second half against the Vikings (2-1, 0-1).

“We have been talking about effort for the last couple weeks, and we told them that is what it was going to take to win this game.” Chestatee coach Shaun Conley said. “Hats off to those kids that play defense because they played their tails of and got the ball back for us.”

While the Chestatee rushing defense stayed dominant the entire game, not allowing over 10 rushing yards until late in the fourth quarter, it was the second half defense against the pass that secured the War Eagles their first win of the season.

Chestatee began the second half causing the Vikings to cough up the football on their first drive, which was then followed by a first play touchdown offensively.



