High school football: Chestatee storms ahead in second half for big win against East Hall

By Isaac Thomas
For The Times
The Chestatee War Eagles began Region 8-4A play by making their Homecoming crowd proud in a 44-12 statement win over the East Hall Vikings on Friday night at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.
The War Eagles (1-2, 1-0) defense forced six turnovers in the second half against the Vikings (2-1, 0-1).
“We have been talking about effort for the last couple weeks, and we told them that is what it was going to take to win this game.” Chestatee coach Shaun Conley said. “Hats off to those kids that play defense because they played their tails of and got the ball back for us.”
While the Chestatee rushing defense stayed dominant the entire game, not allowing over 10 rushing yards until late in the fourth quarter, it was the second half defense against the pass that secured the War Eagles their first win of the season.
Chestatee began the second half causing the Vikings to cough up the football on their first drive, which was then followed by a first play touchdown offensively.
Junior cornerback Christian Vargas showed off his ball hawk ability the following two with two interceptions, one of which he took back for a pick six.
“Honestly I was just playing football.” Vargas said. “I was just thinking it was like recess, and just kept playing.”
Sophomore quarterback Josh Kermode led the way for the War Eagles with over 250 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.
Kermode continuously found senior receiver Christian Jarrard, connecting with him on six passes for 78 yards and two scores.
“We still have to take care of the ball a little more, but we made a lot of good plays (Friday) night, and showed a lot of good things.” Kermode said. “If we just continue to get a little better each week, we will be good.”
For East Hall it was a tale of two halves. Sophomore quarterback Peyton Llewallyn had a monstrous first half, beginning the game 18 of 25 for 252 passing yards.
Despite such an impressive first half performance, the War Eagles halftime adjustments limited the Vikings success through the air.
Up next, Chestatee will travel to Cherokee Bluff as it hopes to continue their positive start to regional play.
East Hall will play host to North Hall next week as it looks to rebound with their first regional win of the year.
Friday’s scores
Cherokee Bluff 20, Madison County 19
Chestatee 44, East Hall 12
Gainesville 43, Clarke Central 20
Lakeview Academy 42 Creekside Christian 6
Lanier Christian 62, Rock Springs Christian 8
Walnut Grove 38, North Hall 20
BYE: Flowery Branch, West Hall, Johnson