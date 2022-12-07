High school football: Chestatee lands new football coach

“I don’t think you can find many better men than Stuart Cunningham,” Chestatee athletics director Matt Stowers. “And you would be hard pressed to find someone with more football knowledge. He is a proven winner that will put our kids in the best situations to become successful in everything they do. I have no doubt that coach Cunningham will put a great product on the field this fall, and he will have our kids prepared to make playoff runs for years to come. Chestatee is the place to be for kids that want to have an amazing high school football experience.”



In 2022, Chestatee posted a 2-8 mark.

Full story to follow



