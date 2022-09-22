High school football: Cherokee Bluff, North Hall geared up for always-important matchup

There are a lot of different factors that figure into the outcome of any football game, and high school football in Hall County and all of Georgia is no exception.



That said, there is a pretty significant game in Region 8-4A taking place this week as Cherokee Bluff (2-2, 2-0 Region 8-4A) travels to North Hall (1-3, 1-1).

Here are a few thing fans may want to keep an eye on that could play a significant role in the outcome when the visiting Bears and host Trojans kick off Friday night at 7:30 at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.

THE STAKES: This game has occurred late in the regular season and decided the Region 7-3A championship the past two seasons, with Cherokee Bluff taking the title each time (North Hall wound up dropping to third last year with a loss to Dawson County the following week, and finishing as region runner-up in 2020).

Friday’s clash represents the midpoint of the regular season and near the midpoint of region slate, and in a new region that also includes No. 2 North Oconee, the dynamic of this year’s game could be a bit different.

That doesn’t mean that either team will take this game any less seriously, as it should still have a big impact on the region race, though it is less apparent as to the nature of that impact.

“To be honest with you, I think it’s a little too early to tell the implications this game is going to have,” Cherokee Bluff coach Tommy Jones said. “We’ll be able to look back at the end of the season and know a lot more.

“In reality, this is a big game because this is the next game, it’s a region game, it’s a county game. We have a ton of respect for North Hall. We know their coaching staff over there, they do a great job. They’ve got good players, they play hard, they’re physical, they do a lot of little things really well. We know we’re going to have to bring our very best football game Friday night to have a chance.”