Gainesville High graduate, Denver Broncos starting linebacker Alexander Johnson continues giving back to Red Elephants' football program

Because of Alexander Johnson’s influence, there’s a lot of Denver Broncos followers and fans within the Gainesville High football program.

Johnson was one of the best to ever play football at Gainesville, and he is now is flourishing as starting middle linebacker for the Denver Broncos.

Four years into his NFL career, a lot has changed in Johnson’s life.

He’s married with a daughter and another child on the way.

However, one thing has never changed: his adoration for the football program that made him the man he is today.

Not only is Johnson one of the best at his position in the NFL, but he’s also an entrepreneur.

He never forgets to keep the Red Elephants in the loop with his athletic product and apparel line CB45, a shortened handle for ‘Continue Believing’, a clear reflection of his Christian faith, and his jersey No. 45.

This week, was the latest gift of gear — CB45 T-shirts and shorts — for all of the players in the Red Elephants program.

This is a token of kindness that means a great deal to Gainesville coach Heath Webb.

“Oh, the kids love getting stuff from him,” Webb said. “We’re a Nike school, and have lots of nice merchandise, but it means more when it comes from one of your guys.”