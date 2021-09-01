Gainesville, Flowery Branch game cancelled because of coronavirus cases

The football rivalry matchup between Gainesville and Flowery Branch has been cancelled, Hall County schools athletics director Stan Lewis said Wednesday.
Lewis said that the game was postponed due to a high rate of positive COVID-19 cases on the Falcons' football program.
The Red Elephants (1-1) are looking into a last-minute addition to the schedule for Friday, but the game would need to be played at City Park Stadium.
No. 7 Flowery Branch and Gainesville both have a bye week on Sept. 10.
While Falcons coach Ben Hall said he's open to possibly pushing the game back one week, players impacted would still need to produce a negative test for coronavirus and go through the re-acclimation period.
It's the only common bye date for both programs. Flowery Branch will have its second bye week on Oct. 1, while Gainesville is currently scheduled to be off Oct. 8.
This season, the Falcons were going for their fourth-straight win against the Red Elephants.
Gainesville leads the series 10-6, dating back to 2002.
The Red Elephants won the first four meetings in the rivalry, along with the 2009 Class 3A state semifinals matchup in Gainesville.
