Five Things to Know for Week 3: Gainesville unable to fill hole in the schedule left from cancellation by Flowery Branch

With Week 3 of the high school football regular season upon us, albeit an abbreviated schedule, here’s five things to watch Friday in Hall County.



1. NO TAKERS FOR GAINESVILLE: After a frantic 24-hour search for an opponent on Friday, the Red Elephants (1-1) couldn’t find anyone who was willing and able to travel up to play at City Park Stadium.

Gainesville was originally slated to play No. 7 Flowery Branch (2-0), but the Falcons were forced to cancel Wednesday, due to a high number of coronavirus cases within their football program.

The football game has since been announced as a scratch from the schedule for the rest of the season, leaving Gainesville without its biggest home game revenue stream for the 2021 season.

In just a little over 24 hours since the cancellation, Red Elephants coach Heath Webb said that he’s reached out to ‘dozens’ of schools across the state, and some in South Carolina, about playing at City Park Stadium.

Webb said the Georgia High School Association has a list of schools that are in the same boat and looking for a last-minute opponent.

If any consolation, Gainesville has a bye week scheduled for Sept. 10 that Webb is actively trying to fill with a home opponent to ensure a 10-game regular season.

Webb said the majority of schools looking to find a new opponent were already the host school, which is something hard to let go of, due to financial benefits and more manageable gameday and travel logistics.

Still, Webb is holding out hope.

“It’s definitely easier to find someone to play with a week to schedule it, rather than a day,” Webb said. “We’re just going to stay patient and try to do right by our seniors.”

Gainesville is coming off a 44-0 bounceback win against Chattahoochee on Aug. 27, after a loss to John’s Creek in the Corky Kell Classic.

This is the third game for a football program in Hall County to be cancelled in 2021 because of COVID-19: one for Lakeview Academy and another for Riverside Military.