AP sources: Watson to meet with NFL disciplinary officer

CLEVELAND - Deshaun Watson's short-term future with the Browns could be coming into focus.

Cleveland's quarterback and former Gainesville High star will have a hearing next week with NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, three people familiar with the scheduled meeting told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Watson, who is facing a potential suspension from the league stemming from accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen massage therapists in Texas, will meet with Robinson on Tuesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the hearing have not been disclosed publicly.

It's not yet know how long Watson is scheduled to meet with Robinson.