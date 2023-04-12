Lake Lanier Fishing Report: Shallow pockets with warmer water producing best bass bites

Bass fishing has remained very good, but anglers should pay close attention to water temperatures, along with incoming and outgoing weather fronts.



In the spring, areas with slightly warmer water temperatures can be full of baitfish and bass moving in and out.

Shallow pockets often heat up first.

Fish are drawn to these areas to feed and spawn.

Even a degree or two warmer water temps can make a huge difference.

It seems like the shallow bass in the spring go through more dramatic changes during the day than deeper bass.

One hour, you may be catching bass that are aggressively chasing moving lures, only to fish the exact same way in similar conditions and not get a bite.

If this happens during your fishing outing, consider changing to slower presentations, like a Jerk Shad fished slowly or a straight-tail worm on a dropshot or jig head crawled around boat docks.

Be willing to switch to other techniques, until you find the pattern that produces best.

Several patterns continue to produce well.

Anglers should make sure they have a few different techniques to try.

The fishing action can change from hour to hour in the spring as water temperatures rise or fall or when hot and cold weather fronts move through.

Even with the colder-than-normal weather, the bass have committed to the shallow spawning coves this past week, as well as areas leading in and out of these warming pockets.

The topwater bite over main lake brush kind of took a hit this past week.

There are many factors that come into play in spring, which contribute to or detract from the topwater bite.

The main thing I am seeing this week is that the water on the main lake is slightly stained from pollen and maybe even a slight algae bloom.

Because bass initially have to see a lure several yards from the surface, water clarity trumps all other factors.

Water temperatures and just where the bass are presently in the spawning process are factors to consider if you are thinking about running a successful topwater outing.

The good news is that you can still have some great topwater action shallow this week because bass can see and even feel a lure better in shallow water, plus they are protecting their spawning beds and newly hatched fry.

Remember that many of the bass have not moved out around deeper brush yet.

There will still be fish up shallow for the next month.

Smaller topwater plugs like a Zara Puppy, a SPRO E-Pop 80 or even a smaller Georgia Blade Premium Buzz Bait will coax some awesome topwater strikes from the fish in shallow spawning pockets.

Night fishing remains good.

We have only needed two lures to produce bites: A crank bait or a single Colorado-bladed spinnerbait.

Depending on how deep the bass are located, we have varied or lure selection between a SPRO RkCrawler and a SPRO Little John DD.

Depth matters little for anglers who cast a Georgia Blade Premium Night Time Spinner Bait and anglers can control how deep a spinner bait runs by slowing down or speeding up their retrieves.

Striper fishing remains pretty steady, but we did see some slower days after last week’s cold spell.

The stripers had moved up shallow as they followed the herring spawn, but the colder weather seemed to have moved them out a little deeper.

Anglers should still plan on concentrating their efforts in the shallower areas for your best success this week.

The stripers do go through a false (unsuccessful) spawning run, but look for them to be up shallow in the next few weeks as they transition from the reproductive process into chasing the spawning bait fish that usually move up a little later in the next month.

The same factors that make topwater fishing good or bad also apply to stripers, too.

Even with the slightly-reduced water clarity, anglers should still have a topwater rod ready at all times.

Remember that while the stripers may not be able to see long distances, they can easily detect a plug worked 10-feet above their heads.

Cast a SPRO Zero Minnow 130, A Redfin, walking lures like a Spook or Sammy or even a subsurface lure like a SPRO Bucktail.

All have merit when the stripers are chasing herring and shad in the spring.

Because the stripers are swimming around in shallower water, anglers should continue to deploy flat lines or free lines on planner boards.

The stripers will continue to move shallower to chase the herring and shad spawns that occur as the water temperature rise into the 70’s.

If you currently don’t own or use planning boards, I highly recommend trying to learn how.

Planner boards serve several purposes, which can increase your catch rate from standard flat lines.

First, because they pull your baits out to the left- and right-hand side of the boat, you can get your baits to run a wider area, which covers a lot more water.

Since the stripers can be very shallow this time of year, a planner board gets a live bait closer to the banks where stripers coral baitfish.

Once you get good at running live baits with planner boards, then you can also employ these same tools for trolling bucktails or umbrella rigs.

Night fishing around the lights has been good this past week.

This action should hold out well, until the water temperatures rise into the mid-to-upper 70’s.

Crappie fishing remains good, but your catches up shallow may yield smaller males as the spawn finishes up.

These tasty fish will still be shallow, but the bigger females may move out to slightly deeper docks in the 10-20 foot range.

Still, anglers can do quite well, casting minnows under a float or by shooting crappie jigs around and under docks in 15-feet of water or less.

Remember if you catch one, there are probably 100 more close by. If you don’t catch a fish in the first 15-30 minutes, then either change depths, switch lures or move on to more productive water.

You can email Eric Aldrich at esaldrich@yahoo.com with comments or questions.