Tennis: Flowery Branch's Andres Martin building off wins at Atlanta City Open

Andres Martin came away with a nice check and some satisfaction he could win tight tennis matches in the Atlanta City Open. On June 16, the 19-year-old from Flowery Branch played a marathon weekend with 12 matches over four days for two titles in Peachtree Corners.



After a more than three month stretch between matches, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Martin rallied for a thrilling three-set victory in the singles finals against his Georgia Tech teammate, Keshav Chopra, by the score of 4-6, 7-6, 12-10. Then the two Yellow Jackets paired together for the doubles title. In mixed doubles, Martin paired with 14-year-old Brooke Schafer, of Cumming, to reach the finals.

The biggest thing, however, was getting the juices flowing again on the court after last playing with Georgia Tech against Florida State on March 1 in Tallahassee, Fla. Two weeks later, the Yellow Jackets would miss their first match against Notre Dame before the 2020 season was cancelled.

“The biggest thing was it was great to be back out there competing,” said Martin.

Even after a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed in singles, he won six times by himself, then five times with Chopra to get a doubles title, which he said was actually more satisfying. According to Martin, it was sunup to sundown adventure, along the way beating some of the top college talent.

In the semifinals of the singles event, Martin held off KP Pannu, a 2019 national champion with Division-II Columbus State. Prior to that, Martin came away with a 7-5, 6-1 win in the quarterfinals against heralded incoming University of Tennessee freshman Joshua Raab.

In the finals, trailing 1-0 to Chopra, Martin rallied with a more aggressive approach to claim the second set to even the match.

Still, he feels like his Yellow Jackets teammate and training partner was better over the course of the match.

“I felt like he should have won,” Martin said.

Up next, Martin has another crowded weekend with matches at Windward.