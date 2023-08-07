Lanier Canoe & Kayak Club: Gainesville's Benji Ingram dominates among junior ranks at ACA Sprint Canoe national championships The Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club's Benji Ingram, who attends North Hall High, recently competed in the 2023 ACA Sprint Canoe National Championship in Sarasota, Florida. For being the top sprint canoe athlete under 18, he captured the Greg Barton Award. Photo courtesy Gwen Ingram Athlete from Gainesville is ranked No. 1 among junior kayakers in the nation Friends to Follow social media