High school volleyball scoreboard: West Hall sweeps tri-match against East Hall, Hart County

Kaleigh McFarland had 10 kills and 15 digs for West Hall, while Chloe Radich added 15 assists and four aces in a tri-match sweep of Hart County (25-23, 25-22) and East Hall (25-10, 25-12) on Thursday. With the win, the Lady Spartans are now 3-1 on the season.

GAINESVILLE SWEEPS TRI-MATCH: Isabella Garrish had 22 assists, four aces and three kills, while Ansley Turner had seven kills, two aces and four digs for the Lady Red Elephants in wins against North Hall (25-19, 28-26) and Banks County (25-8, 25-16) on Thursday. Kendal Glasper chipped in eight kills and a block for Gainesville (3-1), while Lauren Teasley added seven kills and a block.

Up next, Gainesville hosts Lanier, Providence Christian, North Gwinnett and Stephens County on Saturday.

North Hall won its match against Banks County (25-9, 25-14). Sarah Davidson had six aces and eight kills for the Lady Trojans, while Mary Hays Williams had eight kills and four blocks.

JOHNSON FALLS TO DAWSON COUNTY, DULUTH: Kali Lyons had five kills and two aces for the Lady Knights in losses to Dawson County (25-17, 26-24) and Duluth (25-16, 25-12) on Thursday. Tatum Turk had three aces, two kills and a block for Johnson.

