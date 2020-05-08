Concerns about coronavirus lead to postponement of Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival

The Atlanta Hong Kong Dragon Boat festival scheduled for Sept. 12 at the Lake Lanier Olympic Park has been postponed, due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made in a press release May 1 by director Tracy Barth.
“After careful consideration with our title sponsor and advisory board regarding the health and safety of everyone who attends the Dragon Boat Festival — our teams, sponsors, volunteers and spectators — we have made the very difficult decision to postpone the celebration of our 25th anniversary scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020 to Sept. 11, 2021,” Barth said.
Practices for the event, which attracts 7,000-10,000 visitors each year were set to start in August. With the recent news that the Northeast Georgia Medical Center does not expect a peak in COVID-19 cases in our area until the middle of June, the decision was based on the information at hand, realizing that it would be extremely difficult to ensure safety should the pandemic continue on into the summer months.
“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold the event this year, but we knew it was the right decision based on the information we currently have,” Barth said.
Compiled by Bill Murphy