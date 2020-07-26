By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
City Golf Championship: Evan Thompson claims title at Chattahoochee
Evan Thompson carded a final-round 69 and won the City Golf Championship by two strokes Sunday at the Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville. Thompson started strong with a first-round 65 and was 12-under par (204) over 54 holes. 

Grant Crowell and Wilson Baker were two shots back and tied for second at 10-under par. 

In the Chapionship B Division, Christian Payne had a final-round 75 and won by two shots over Alex Hughes. 

In the first flight, John Yarger had a 36-hole total of 152 for a nine-shot win. 

In the second flight, Chad Pierce had a career-low 71 in the final round for a two-day total of 155. 

Larry Lykins won low-net honors with a two-day total of 1-under par. 


