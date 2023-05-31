College softball: North Georgia claims Division-II national championship with win against Grand Valley State

University of North Georgia junior right-hander Kristen Davis threw a complete-game shutout Tuesday as it knocked off Grand Valley State 3-0 for a two-game sweep in the Division-II national championship series at Frost Stadium at Warner Park in Chattanooga, Tenn.
The victory secured a series sweep and locked up the No. 2 Nighthawks' (64-7) second NCAA Division-II championship.
After a late offensive outburst sparked a come-from-behind win in the opener of the best-of-three series, Davis (21-1) scattered five hits over seven innings, and while she did not strike out a single batter, she was in complete control by no walking a batter and inducing the eighth-ranked Lakers (48-8) into 14 groundball outs.
The Nighthawks took the lead for good on a two-out RBI single by Sophie Mooney in the top of the third, and then added two more runs an inning later when Sydney Blair drove in a run on a groundout and Olivia Sinquefield used some nifty baserunning on a dropped third strike.
Hannah Forehand led the North Georgia offense by finishing the day 2-for-3 with a run scored, while Mooney, Blair and Sinquefield each went 1-for-3.