Program representing Hall County takes gold medal in basketball at Georgia Special Olympics The basketball team representing Hall County recently won the gold medal at the Georgia Special Olympics. Team members include John Burt, Ramon Lipscomb, Daylan Arnold, Brian Mance, Nick Mixon, Gerardo Manzo, Robert Troop and Jordan Hawkins. The team is coached by Jonathan Brooks.