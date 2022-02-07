PROFILE: West Hall girls basketball coach Shawana Harrison taps into her own playing background in trying to turn current program around

Going through a winless season is not easy for the Lady Spartans coach.



Next up, West Hall (0-23, 0-13 Region 7-3A) travels to Dawson County in the region tournament.

Adversity is not comfortable for Harrison, but she handles it graciously.

She comes to work, always looking to help the players get better.

Youth is one of the main hurdles for the West Hall girls basketball program.

Out of the 10 players on the varsity squad, six are freshmen.

In a perfect world, they would be playing junior varsity this season, but with a lack of depth, that is not possible.

Harrison, 35, does not make any excuses for the current situation with the Lady Spartans program. However, she remains patient and understanding.

“I cannot get mad at someone about something they have never been taught,” she said. “If I’m constantly repeating myself, then I may lose a little bit of patience.”

Harrison was never a person to lose patience as a player, which is why being in this situation is not too much to handle.

As a former Gainesville High standout player during a period when winning state championships was common, Harrison knows what success looks like on the hardwood.

She was coached by legendary Lady Red Elephants coach Manson Hill, who had Brenda Hill as an assistant coach during those championship seasons.

Playing for those two leaders, Harrison learned to compete at a high level.

She realized both coaches demanded a lot from their players.

Those expectations turned into success. That was the standard.

In the moment, Harrison was just playing basketball.

She did not think about life beyond wearing a Lady Red Elephants uniform.

Then, based on how both Hill’s treated the players, she found her answer.

“They (the coaches) are the ones who got me into coaching,” she said. “Their love for the game. The care for the players and wanting them to get better. It’s what made me want to pursue coaching or even to go to college and play basketball. There was more to it than basketball with them: it was a family.”

Harrison learned to value basketball a lot more.

She took things more seriously.

Life came full circle for Harrison after playing at Georgia College & State University.

She was an assistant coach under Manson Hill at Gainesville for a season before he retired, then seven years with Brenda Hill.

There were some winning seasons, and some losing years.

None, however, were similar to what Harrison is experiencing right now.

She has reached out to both coaches for guidance and advice about getting over the hump.

“They would always tell me to keep my head up, because success would come,” Harrison said. “You have to start somewhere. It has molded me into the person I am now as a head coach. I never thought I would be in a situation like this. I’m learning from it.”

Harrison is learning about the Lady Spartans as well.

They are persevering through a challenging season, but it hasn’t stopped them from wanting to still learn.

“They’re still showing up every day, wanting to get better,” she said. “That’s a good thing for me. Even though we haven’t won a game, they still want to be here.”

The fight to get better is important in building the program Harrison wants in Oakwood. She realizes the foundation to it all is bigger than just basketball.

“It’s the relationships that we build,” Harrison said. “I tell them all the time, ‘You will not remember how many games you lost, but you will remember how your coach and teammates treated you. Yes, I want to win games, but I feel once we start winning, they will trust me more. That will help in the long run.”