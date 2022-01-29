North Hall boys earn clutch region basketball win against Dawson County

Being able to secure a second seed nearly slipped out of North Hall’s grasp.



The Trojans (19-4, 10-2) needed some senior leadership on Senior Night to close the game. Robert Terry, Elijah Gaddy, and Edward Doig each helped put North Hall into the win column.

Doig nailed a 3-pointer in the corner.

Terry knocked down two free throws late.

“They were beating us on some things we pride ourselves in,” Kendall said. “These guys are the real deal. They have come a long way. I have seen them from the beginning.”

The experience and calm displayed by the North Hall seniors was enough to lock in a good night of celebration.

Terry finished with 21 points, while Doig had 18 points. Gaddy added 15 points for the Trojans, while senior Austin Atha provided valuable moments of hustle for the Trojans.

Caden Reed led the Tigers with 14 points, while Luke Mulberry added 12 points.

NORTH HALL GIRLS 47, DAWSON COUNTY 45: Experience in tense situations with the game on the line helped the North Hall girls Friday.

The Lady Trojans’ poise during Dawson County’s late run helped them secure a win in front of a packed house on Senior Night.

North Hall has two regular season games on the schedule.

“This was a tough game,” Trojans coach Kristi House said. “They play really hard. I’m just happy to get a win.”

North Hall (16-7, 7-5 Region 7-3A) had a solid lead throughout the game, until Dawson County fired back.

The Lady Tigers knocked down shots and forced a number of critical turnovers, which led to scoring opportunities.

Dawson County got within one, 45-44, with less than a minute to play in the game.

However, they were unable to get any closer as North Hall sealed the game by taking care of the ball and nailing its free throws.

House had confidence in her team to close the game out.

“I told our girls to relax,” she said. “Our team has a lot of experience. We’ve been here before and we know you guys can do this.”

Kristina Peach led the Lady Trojans with a team-high 14 points.

Also for North Hall, Rylee Thompson added 11 points, while Amelia Shoemaker finished with 10 points.

House knows the regular season finishes next week with a road game at Gilmer on Tuesday and the season finale next week against East Forsyth.

“We’re trying to get better every day and playing our best going into the tournament,” she said.