North Hall boys claim overtime thriller against White County for 7-3A basketball championship

North Hall boys basketball coach Miles Kendall needed his team to wake up.
The Trojans answered the call after a sluggish third quarter to beat White County, 82-81, in overtime to win the Region 7-3A championship Tuesday night at Cherokee Bluff.
North Hall, who was the second seed, secures the No. 1 seed going into the state tournament.
With the win, the Trojans boys are region champions for the first time since 2010.
The Trojans trailed by double figures in the second half before Kendall called a timeout to get them going.
“We had to wake back up,” he said. “We came out flat in the third quarter. Burned some timeouts earlier than I wanted just to get us calmed down and getting back to our style of game.”
North Hall bounced back from missed assignments and shots.
It’s confidence started to build as it forced White County to play faster. This led to open shots, which built the Trojans’ confidence.
The momentum carried over late into the fourth quarter and the overtime session.
North Hall was fired up and held onto win.
Sam Gailey finished with a team-high 20 points for the Trojans, while Luke Sanders poured in 19 points.
Also for North Hall, Robert Terry had 17 points and Korbyn Sosebee added 12 points.
“I just wanted to win the region championship and let the chips fall where they may,” Kendall said. “I’m not blind about what’s going on in that region, and I’m waiting to see how that shakes out. Their 1-4 (teams) are tough.”
Up next, North Hall will face the No. 4 seed out of Region 5-3A in the first round of state in Gainesville.