North Hall boys claim overtime thriller against White County for 7-3A basketball championship

North Hall boys basketball coach Miles Kendall needed his team to wake up.

The Trojans answered the call after a sluggish third quarter to beat White County, 82-81, in overtime to win the Region 7-3A championship Tuesday night at Cherokee Bluff.

North Hall, who was the second seed, secures the No. 1 seed going into the state tournament.

With the win, the Trojans boys are region champions for the first time since 2010.

The Trojans trailed by double figures in the second half before Kendall called a timeout to get them going.

“We had to wake back up,” he said. “We came out flat in the third quarter. Burned some timeouts earlier than I wanted just to get us calmed down and getting back to our style of game.”