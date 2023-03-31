High school basketball: Another coach in Hall County decides to step down

On Friday, Chestatee High boys basketball coach Tanner Plemmons announced he was going to be stepping away from his position with the school to take a job in another school district.

The announcement was made public in an email from Hall County athletics director Stan Lewis.

Plemmons led the program for two seasons, going 16-10 in 2022-23, and 9-6 in a very challenging Region 8-4A.

His first season, the War Eagles were 10-19 overall with a 1-9 mark in league play.

In total, Plemmons was at Chestatee four years, the first two as assistant coach for Josh Travis, who now coaches at Cherokee Bluff.

“I want to thank the administration and Chestatee community for the opportunity to work with their kids these past four seasons,” Plemmons said. “We had a lot of success and that’s pure buy-in from the players in what we were doing.”