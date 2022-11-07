Girls Basketball: Preview capsules for all 10 programs in Hall County

Chestatee

Coach: Sutton Shirley

Record last year: 21-9, second round of Class 4A state tournament

Returning starters: 5-9 Jr. Riley Black (20 ppg., 10 rebounds per game, 4 assists per game); 5-7 Jr. Sierra Yarbrough (4 ppg., 4 rpg.); 5-5 So. Addison Boyd (8 ppg., 3 rpg.).

Things to know: The Lady War Eagles return some of its best talent in school history after winning a home playoff game for the first time ever in 2022. Chestatee finished last season ranked No. 10 in Class 4A.

Black is the top girls player in Hall County and was Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year for 2022.

Also for the Lady War Eagles, sophomores Caroline Bull and Payton Cable are back after playing significant minutes on varsity last season, each averaging double-digit minutes per contest.

Chestatee is part of a challenging 11-team Region 8-4A, which includes North Hall, Cherokee Bluff, East Hall and Johnson.

East Hall

Coach: Justin Wheeler

Record last year: 11-13

Returning starters: 5-6 Sr. Maleah Harrison (8 ppg., 3 assists per game); 5-8 Sr. Callie Dale (13 ppg.).

Things to know: The Lady Vikings have a roster with players back who accounted for nearly half of their points last season.

Also, East Hall returns sophomores Amari Burce and Kaylana Curry, who both played plenty of minutes as freshmen.

The Lady Vikings are now part of Region 8-4A, an 11-team league that includes Cherokee Bluff, North Hall, Chestatee and Johnson.

Curry has established herself as a team leader, while Burce contributed heavily on both ends of the floor in 2022, Wheeler said.

The Lady Vikings open the season against Banks County on Saturday.

Flowery Branch

Coach: Courtney Newton

Record last year: 7-17

Returning starters: 5-10 Sr. Bella Brick; 5-6 Jr. Amiya Scott; 5-9 Jr. Deniya Randolph.

Things to know: After a rare down year, Newton feels like she’s got some depth in the program with five newcomers to the varsity program who will be able to make an immediate impact, Newton said.

This season, Flowery Branch’s coach said that its program is up to 30 players, which is the best its been in recent years.

In 2021, Flowery Branch had a productive run, making it all the way to the state quarterfinals.

Newton, a former Lady Falcons standout who played at the University of South Carolina, is entering her eighth season as the program’s coach.

During that stretch, Flowery Branch has five seasons with more than 20 wins.

Gainesville

Coach: Vanessa White

Record last year: 8-16

Returning starters: 5-4 Sr. Keke Jones; 5-10 Sr. Keidra Young; 5-10 Sr. Caloni Young; 5-6 Sr. Zaria Williams.

Things to know: From 2017-2022, White steadily turned Class 7A Peachtree Ridge into a state contender.

Prior to taking the job at Gainesville, White guided the Lady Lions to a 9-0 mark in league play and trip to the second round of the state playoffs in 2022.

Now, she’s confident about doing the same with the Lady Red Elephants. Jones and Williams are both proven scorers for Gainesville, having both finished in double-digit points in the Lanierland tournament championship-game win in 2020.

“This summer, our team went hard and played 20-plus games,” White said. “Our staff and players are excited about playing their uptempo style of basketball with lots of energy and intensity. This style allows many players to play. Training for this style of play is tough, but it is a lot of fun when executed correctly. Our focus is on hard work, toughness and togetherness.”

Johnson

Coach: Jared Hodge

Record last year: 4-22

Returning starters: 5-4 Sr. Alana Young (3 ppg.); 5-2 Jr. Destiny Ramirez (2 ppg.).

Things to know: The Lady Knights return seven players who registered considereable varsity minutes in 2022.

However, Johnson lost four seniors who accounted for 75 percent of its scoring last season.

Other players who Hodge said will play key roles this season are senior post players Ashley Martinez and Kenisha Avila, and senior Catherine Antonio at guard.

The Lady Knights’ coach said he has four juniors who will also get ample time on the court (guards Nataly Mota, Destiny Ramirez and Ana Silvestre, and post player Marijane See). This season, Johnson joins the 11-team Region 8-4A with Chestatee, North Hall, Cherokee Bluff and East Hall, among others.

“Size will not be our strength, but we feel like we have a handful of quick guards that can help space the floor and hopefully become consistent scorers for us,” Hodge said.

Lakeview Academy

Coach: John Carrick

Record last year: 14-13

Returning starters: 5-7 So. Dynasty Putman (15 ppg.); 6-0 Jr. Ashlyn Henderson (10 ppg., 8 rpg.); 5-7 Sr. Sydney Corbin (4 ppg.).

Things to know: The Lady Lions are going to have a surplus of talent as they move into the Georgia Independent Schools Athletic Association.

In addition to the three returning starters, Lakeview Academy has added 6-2 sophomore Taliah Gaither, who was a key player last season for Cherokee Bluff.

The Lady Lions have added 5-11 junior Kivana Bognia, who is from the African country Cameroon, along with 5-7 guard Jia Thapar.

The highlight last season for the Lady Lions was making the Lanierland championship, a game it lost to North Hall.

In its new league, the Lady Lions will face George Walton Academy, Bethlehem Christian and Loganville Christian.

Lanier Christian

Coach: Rhonda Whelchel

Record last year: 11-17

Returning starters: 5-9 Sr. Camille Hoffmann (211 total points, 335 rebounds last season); 5-6 So. Ellie Roberts (117 points, 86 rebounds last season); 5-8 eighth grader Adelyn Gough (57 points, 52 rebounds last season).

Things to know: The Lady Lightning have adequate experience returning and new players who should make it competitive in league play this season.

In addition to the three returning starter, Lanier Christian added 5-8 senior Olivia Peloquin, who her coach said is a great ball handler and has experience and leadership ability.

The Lady Lightning also have two others with varsity playing experience: 5-8 sophomore Lesah Hoffman and Kaitlyn DeLozier.

Others ready to fill out the varsity roster are Alexis Gerard, Faith Bolton, Shae Tumlin, Kendyl Neal, Emily Bialk and Abigail Oakley. Hoffmann, Roberts and Peloquin are team captains for the Lady Lightning, and provide “much enthusiasm and a great work ethic,” Whelchel said.

North Hall

Coach: Eric Herrick

Record last year: 17-9

Returning starters: 5-5 Sr. Kristina Peach (13 ppg., 4 rebounds per game); 5-7 Sr. Rylee Thompson (7 ppg., 4 rpg.); 5-9 Sr. Amelia Shoemaker (10 ppg., 4 rpg).

Things to know: The Lady Trojans have strong depth for their first-year coach, who has previously guided three programs to region titles and state semifinal appearances (North Forsyth, Dawson County and Chattahoochee).

Peach is one of the top shooters in the state, averaging 47 percent behind the 3-point line last year.

Herrick is also eager about the depth provided by senior captains Lexi Jarrard and Sarah Davidson, along with guards McKayla Waldrop, Braelyn McCall and Carly Bowen.

A possible breakout star for North Hall will be sophomore guard Athena Vachtsevanos, a 5-9 sophomore who is a “great shooter and slasher with incredible work ethic,” Herrick said. The Lady Trojans enter a challenging 11-team Region 8-4A, which includes Chestatee, Cherokee Bluff, East Hall and Johnson.

West Hall

Coach: Jacob Selman

Record last year: 0-25

Returning starters: 5-10 Sr. Lisa Osoloko; 5-3 So. Cayla Radich.

Things to know: The Lady Spartans bring in a new coach after compiling only 10 wins over the past four seasons. While Osoloko is a greatly-improved returning starter, Selman said, he’s also very impressed with his sophomore point guard Radich, who has seen improvements in her outside shooting ability.

The West Hall’s coach is also eager to see freshman Yatsar Matos, a 5-6 shooting guard, who he said is most athletic girl in his program.

Selman comes in from Woodland-Cartersville, where he guided its boys program to a 5-19 mark in 2022.

“I can’t say enough about our girls here at West Hall,” Selman said. “They have all worked hard since I have taken over the job and we are hoping for a much-improved season this year. I’m happy about the trajectory in which this program is headed. We are working each day to make small gains in all areas and will continue to do so throughout this season.”



