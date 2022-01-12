Basketball scoreboard: Snyder, Putman and Nivens pace Lakeview Academy girls in big region victory

A trio of Lakeview Academy girls were in double digits scoring Tuesday as it beat Mount Bethel Christian 68-30.

Leading the way, Joelle Snyder had 16 points and seven steals for the Lady Lions, while Dynesty Putman finished with 14 points seven rebounds and six steals.

Sara Nivens finished with 12 points for the Lady Lions.

Ashlyn Henderson finished with nine points and nine rebounds for Lakeview Academy, while Sidney Corbin also scored nine points.

MOUNT BETHEL CHRISTIAN BOYS 70, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 45: Harrison Cooper (13), Isaiah Rico (12) and Ryan Black (10) were all in double figures scoring for the Lions on Tuesday.

Up next, Lakeview Academy visits Mount Pisgah on Friday.

CHESTATEE GIRLS 46, MADISON COUNTY 44: Riley Black had 25 points and 10 boards for the Lady War Eagles (12-5, 3-2 Region 8-4A) on Tuesday.

Bowen Corley chipped in eight points and eight rebounds for Chestatee.

Up next, Chestatee visits Cedar Shoals on Friday in Athens.

NORTH OCONEE GIRLS 42, EAST HALL 37: Alexis Burce scored 12 points and Audrey Griffin chipped in 10 for the Lady Vikings on Tuesday in Bogart. Up next, East Hall (8-8, 1-4 Region 8-4A) will host Madison County on Friday at Valhalla.

NORTH HALL BOYS 67, EAST FORSYTH 59: Elijah Gaddy scored 21 points and Robert Terry added 20 for the Trojans on Tuesday.

EAST FORSYTH GIRLS 65, NORTH HALL 63: Rylee McCall scored a team-high 23 points, 14 in the first quarter, for the Lady Trojans on Tuesday.

Kristina Peach and Amelia Shoemaker each finished with 12 points for North Hall.

Up next, North Hall visits Cherokee Bluff on Friday.





