Basketball scoreboard: Jenkins paces West Hall boys in win against Fannin

West Hall's boys continued its solid start to the season by picking up a 61-53 win against Fannin County on Tuesday in Blue Ridge.

Owen Jenkins led the way for the Spartans with 21 points, while Andrew Malin chipped in 11.

Isaiah Holder also hit double digits with 10 points for West Hall, which surged ahead for good in the second quarter.

LANIER CHRISTIAN GIRLS 46, TRINITY PREP 15: Camille Hoffman had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Lightning on Tuesday.



Also in double figures, Ellie Roberts had 14 points, while Adelyn Gough had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Up next, Lanier Christian faces Sugar Hill Christian on Thursday.

ATHENS CHRISTIAN GIRLS 48, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 41: Lady Lions sophomore Taliah Gaither had a strong night with 19 points and 15 rebounds on Tuesday. Ashlyn Henderson finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for Lakeview Academy.

ATHENS CHRISTIAN BOYS 56, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 52: Justyce Sadler scored 14 points and Tayden Ware added 13 for the Lions on Tuesday.

Trailing by 12 points in the second half, the Lions (1-3) rallied back in the closing minutes.

Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Lumpkin County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

LOGANVILLE CHRISTIAN GIRLS 51, JOHNSON 22: Alana Young had a team-high seven points for the Lady Knights on Tuesday.

Up next, Johnson visits Cedar Shoals at 6 p.m. Thursday in Athens.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.