Basketball scoreboard: Lakeview Academy picks up sweep of Loganville Christian

Lakeview Academy’s Justyce Sadler had a big night, scoring 31 points as it topped Loganville Christian 60-47 on Friday in Loganville.

Also for the Lions (14-12, 5-3 league play), Jack Collins had 14 points, while Brock Graham added nine.

Lakeview Academy had a double-digit lead at halftime, then stretched it to 43-26 by the end of the third quarter.

Up next, Lakeview Academy opens play in the region tournament on Wednesday in Gainesville.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 59, LOGANVILLE CHRISTIAN 48: Taliah Gaither had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Lions (13-12, 6-0 league play) on Friday in Loganville.

Also for Lakeview Academy, Dynesty Putman finished with 21 points and seven assists, while Sidney Corbin chipped in eight points and six steals.

With the win, Lakeview Academy is the No. 1 seed to its region tournament, which is will host, starting Wednesday in Gainesville.

LANIER CHRISTIAN GIRLS 47, KILLIAN HILL CHRISTIAN 32: Eighth grader Adelyn Gough led the Lady Lightning with 15 points and 13 rebounds on Friday, earning a spot in the GAPPS state tournament.

Ellie Roberts had 13 points and 17 rebounds for Lanier Christian, while Camille Hoffmann added seven points and eight rebounds.

Up next, Lanier Christian will host Johnson Ferry Christian in the first round of the GAPPS state playoffs on Feb. 14.





