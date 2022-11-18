Basketball scoreboard: Lakeview Academy falls against Athens Christian

Lakeview Academy's Justyce Sadler had a team-high 16 points and Brock Graham added 13 in a 64-60 loss to Athens Christian on Thursday in Athens. Tayden Ware was also in double figures, scoring 10 points for the Lions.
Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Banks County on Monday.
ATHENS CHRISTIAN GIRLS 56, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 52: Kivana Bogne had 13 points and six rebounds for the Lady Lions on Thursday. Sidney Corbin finished with 12 points and five assists.
Up next, Lakeview Academy faces Banks County at 6 p.m. Monday.
LANIER CHRISTIAN GIRLS 60: TRINITY PREP 26: Camille Hoffmann had a game-high 24 points with 17 rebounds, and Ellie Roberts scored 21 for the Lady Lightning on Thursday.
