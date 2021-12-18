By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Basketball scoreboard: Lakeview Academy boys fall to King's Ridge Christian
2020Basketball

Isaiah Rico scored a team-high 15 points for the Lakeview Academy boys in a 67-41 loss to King's Ridge Christian on Friday.

Also for the Lions, Harrison Cooper added 10 points. 

Up next, Lakeview Academy faces Prince Avenue Christian at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

JEFFERSON BOYS 73, FLOWERY BRANCH 51: Tyleek Worth finished with a team-high 21 points for the Falcons on Friday. 

WHITE COUNTY BOYS 75, CHEROKEE BLUFF 60: Cade Simmons had a team-high 20 points for the Bears on Friday.


High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com. 


Magazines