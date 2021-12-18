Basketball scoreboard: Lakeview Academy boys fall to King's Ridge Christian

Isaiah Rico scored a team-high 15 points for the Lakeview Academy boys in a 67-41 loss to King's Ridge Christian on Friday.
Also for the Lions, Harrison Cooper added 10 points.
Up next, Lakeview Academy faces Prince Avenue Christian at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
JEFFERSON BOYS 73, FLOWERY BRANCH 51: Tyleek Worth finished with a team-high 21 points for the Falcons on Friday.
WHITE COUNTY BOYS 75, CHEROKEE BLUFF 60: Cade Simmons had a team-high 20 points for the Bears on Friday.
